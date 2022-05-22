May 22 2022 21:15
The World Health Organization began its annual conference with calls for peace as a prerequisite for health.
The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in Geneva today, Sunday, that war, hunger and disease are friends, “and the foundations of stable societies are shaken and destroyed more by war than by epidemics.”
Tedros pointed out that diseases, lack of health care and psychological wounds are often the consequences of conflicts.
“I am the son of war,” said Tedros, who is likely to run for re-election to his post on Tuesday, and who was clearly affected by painful experiences.
“The organization cannot give the only much-needed remedy, which is peace,” Tedros added.
This came after some leaders emphasized in their words that global security and health go hand in hand.
These leaders said the war in Ukraine was not the only crisis of concern to the WHO.
It is worth noting that the most controversial topics are not on the agenda of the conference in the coming days, including the conclusion of a possible legally binding treaty for epidemic preparedness, as well as research into the origin of the Corona virus in China, a measure that China prevented.
Source: agencies
#World #Health #Wars #destroy #societies #epidemics
Leave a Reply