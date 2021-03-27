The World Health Organization has warned of the spread of fraudulent “Covid 19” vaccines, which are circulating and displayed on websites.

The Director-General of the Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom, explained that there are smuggling of Corona vaccines, as well as fraud operations by re-using the empty packages, demanding not to purchase any vaccines outside official and government channels, and to inform the national authorities or the organization in the event that their promoters are revealed.

He stressed that the organization is following this closely and dealing with any warnings in this regard and taking the necessary measures to address them.