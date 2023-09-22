Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director-General of the World Health Organization, said that the organization’s medical supplies reached a quarter of a million people affected by the recent humanitarian crisis in Libya resulting from the devastating Hurricane “Daniel” and the strong floods that struck the cities of eastern Libya in general and the city of Derna in particular, the latest of which was the arrival of 29 tons of medical supplies, noting that the organization is monitoring and controlling diseases, which is extremely important. Al-Mandhari revealed in statements to Al-Ittihad that there are about 9,000 people still missing, as the organization works in cooperation with the Libyan Ministry of Health to search for missing persons, and has contributed to recovering the bodies of 3,958 people, identifying their identities, and issuing death certificates to them.

He pointed out that the latest shipment of relief aid will help restore supplies to more than half of the health facilities in the affected areas, most of which are not functioning due to the lack of medicines and medical equipment, and these supplies will be sent to hospitals and primary health care centers because they are necessary to restart the hospitals and centers.

Al-Mandhari said, “The organization is working closely with the Ministry of Health in Libya and the National Center for Disease Control to identify the medical needs of survivors and those affected in temporary shelters and displacement camps and to respond to those needs, and World Health Organization teams are actively present on the ground as part of the assessment mission led by the Ministry of Health.” It participates in evaluation missions conducted by United Nations agencies.

The Regional Director-General of the World Health Organization added that the priority now is to resume hospital and health center services, and to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and combat them, by providing urgent health care requirements for medical equipment, medicines, and basic supplies, including treatments for infectious and common diseases, surgical supplies, and anesthesia supplies.

He explained that, during the coming period, the World Health Organization will conduct in-depth health assessments, restore the functions of health facilities in the affected areas, and establish fixed and mobile clinics as close as possible to the affected communities, and will work to enhance access to health care services by deploying international emergency medical teams. To provide services in remote and difficult-to-reach areas.