Gaza (Union)

The World Health Organization has confirmed that there is no peace in the Gaza Strip without a ceasefire, and that there will be no health without peace, noting that the detention of health workers in the Strip is absolutely unacceptable. This came as UNRWA warned of worsening hunger. To levels the sector has never seen before. World Health Organization Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the detention of health workers in the Gaza Strip is completely unacceptable.

During his meeting with media members of the Union of Journalists accredited to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ghebreyesus pointed out that “no place and no one is safe in Gaza, including workers in the fields of humanitarian aid and health,” noting that more than 130 United Nations employees were killed in the attack. Gaza.

The Director of the World Health Organization indicated that “convoys used to deliver aid or transport patients were also attacked, and those who were in them were detained and interrogated.”

He added: “The detention of health workers is absolutely unacceptable. There will be no peace in Gaza without a ceasefire, and there will be no health without peace.”

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said yesterday that the Israeli army targeted ambulances in the Gaza Strip despite their movement in coordination with the United Nations.

In a related context, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, warned of the worsening levels of “worrying” hunger that the Gaza Strip had never witnessed before.

Lazzarini said in a speech published by UNRWA, the content of which was posted on its account on the “X” platform yesterday, “Wherever you go in Gaza, you see that the population suffers from despair, hunger and panic.”

He added, “We warn of the worsening of the crisis as the population suffers amid miserable living conditions and alarming levels of hunger that Gaza has never witnessed before.”

He continued, saying, “We witnessed something completely new, which is that residents stop aid trucks, take food from them, and eat it immediately, and this indicates their desperation and hunger,” stressing that he “witnessed this directly during his recent visit to Gaza.” In turn, Juliet Touma, Director of Media and Communications at UNRWA, said yesterday that it is not possible to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip under bombardment.

Touma added in an interview with the BBC that “UNRWA teams cannot reach those who need them most and fulfill their duties.”

She explained: “We cannot deliver aid under a sky full of bombing.”

Touma concluded her speech by saying that “access restrictions, limited supplies, and continued heavy bombing prevent aid from reaching Gaza.”

In a related context, a plane carrying medical aid intended for patients coming from Gaza took off from Germany to Egypt yesterday.

A German Air Force plane took off from the Wunstorf air base in northern Germany carrying medical aid that the German government wanted to transport to Cairo to provide it to people coming from the Gaza Strip and receiving treatment there. According to German Air Force information, the plane is carrying a cargo weighing 7.6 tons, loaded on 9 cargo pallets. This cargo consists mainly of respirators and incubators for infants.

According to information, the value of the aid shipment transported by the Air Force, upon assignment from the German Foreign Ministry, is approximately 1.4 million euros.

It is expected that other German army flights will be carried out next week in cooperation with what is known as the European Union Bridge, where shipments consisting mainly of tents and other in-kind assistance for people who have lost their shelter in the Gaza Strip will be transported, and other medical materials are also expected to be transported to Gaza in cooperation with Jordan. .

The German government, the United States, and other countries have called for expanding the scope of aid allocated to the suffering population in Gaza, as well as in the Palestinian territories, as relief organizations report that the care allocated to the population there is on the verge of collapse.