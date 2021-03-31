The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced that the organization is still studying all accounts of the emergence of the emerging corona virus, indicating that its source has not been revealed yet.

Commenting on the release of a 40-page report prepared by the mission of international experts that recently visited China to search for the source of Corona infection, and published on the organization’s website, Gebresus said, “All hypotheses are still on the table.”

He added that the report is “the beginning of the path not the end, as we have not yet revealed the source of this virus, and we must continue on the path of science.”

Ghebreyesus stressed that the process of uncovering the source of the virus “requires time,” noting that his organization is responsible to the world for detecting it, “so that we can take joint steps to reduce the risk of a recurrence of what happened.”

Ghebreyesus pointed out that “a single scientific mission can never give an answer to all questions.”