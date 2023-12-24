Geneva (Union)

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said yesterday that the health system in Gaza is being destroyed, reiterating the call for a ceasefire. Tedros praised the medical workers in Gaza who continue to work under increasingly difficult conditions. He said in a post on the “X” platform, “The elimination of the health system in Gaza is a tragedy,” adding, “We continue to call for an immediate ceasefire.”

Tedros stressed that “in the face of constant insecurity and the influx of injured people, there are doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers and others who continue to make efforts to save lives.”

The United Nations agency repeatedly warns of the deterioration of the health care system in the Strip.

The World Health Organization reported that of Gaza's total 36 hospitals, only 9 are now partially operating, all of them in the south. The organization sent missions to Al-Shifa and Al-Ahly hospitals located in the northern Gaza Strip, which were severely damaged.