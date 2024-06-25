Gaza (Union)

A World Health Organization official said yesterday that the closure of the Rafah crossing prevented the evacuation of at least two thousand patients, and called for the reopening of the crossing and other roads.

“Before the closure, about 50 critically ill patients were leaving Gaza every day, which means that since May 7, at least 2,000 people have been unable to leave Gaza for medical care,” said Rick Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for the West Bank and Gaza.

The Rafah crossing was the main passage for evacuations as well as the entry of humanitarian aid during the first months of the war.

The crossing was closed when Israel launched an operation on the southern end of the Gaza Strip in May.

Peppercorn said: At least 10,000 people need to be evacuated from Gaza, explaining that this number is less than the number who need critical care for war trauma and chronic diseases.

“We need more routes for urgent medical evacuation, and we would like to see the Kerem Shalom crossing and other routes also open for medical evacuation,” Pepperkorn said.

Peppercorn stated that “a group of 5 children were evacuated from northern Gaza to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis and were about to leave the Strip. They are still awaiting evacuation.”