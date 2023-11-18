Gaza (Union)

The Regional Director of the World Health Organization, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, announced that there are tens of thousands of people suffering from lung and digestive infections in Gaza, warning of the long-term impact of the collapse of the health system in the Strip after 43 days of war.

Al-Mandhari pointed out that more than 60,000 people suffer from pneumonia in Gaza, in addition to more than 35,000 cases of gastrointestinal infections and diarrhea, especially among children and pregnant women.

He added that there are also approximately 16,000 cases of scabies and skin infections.

He pointed out that there are approximately 450,000 Gazans suffering from mental illnesses of “moderate and severe severity, whether depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, or schizophrenia.”

He explained that “the general health situation in Gaza is in a miserable state, not only at the level of health institutions,” noting the displacement of 1.7 million people from the Strip’s population to the south. He added: “Five basic life components are missing in Gaza out of six: water, food, and medicine, as well as work and shelters. They are left with nothing but air, and this is very worrying.”

He stressed that the entry of aid into Gaza is “very slow,” noting that “before the war, 500 trucks loaded with various types of aid entered daily. Now, six weeks after the attack, approximately 1,130 trucks have entered, including 220 trucks loaded with medical supplies.”

He stated that “the World Health Organization’s share of these trucks is approximately 16 trucks loaded with about 70 tons of medical supplies, devices and equipment, medicines, surgical instruments, and tools for dealing with emergency cases in the field, but unfortunately this is a drop in the ocean that never meets the needs, especially with the increase.” The number of wounded reached more than 30 thousand wounded.

He continued: “The great danger in the Gaza Strip currently relates to the cessation of the epidemiological investigation and surveillance program, which was one of the best systems, but unfortunately with the destruction of infrastructure and the killing and displacement of health workers, this system has stopped, allowing the spread of infectious diseases among members of society, and the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.” For example, such as malaria, hemorrhagic fever, or yellow fever, in addition to diseases transmitted through contaminated water, such as cholera and hepatitis.

In a related context, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned yesterday of the death of more people in the Gaza Strip as a result of the siege amid continued bombing and battles.

The UN agency said, in a blog post on its account on the “X” platform: “Every minute, and every hour, the situation is getting worse in Gaza.”

Security-wise, Palestine TV said that about dozens of people were killed as a result of an Israeli bombing on the “Al-Fakhoura” school, which houses displaced people in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Fakhoura School, affiliated with UNRWA, shelters thousands of displaced people.