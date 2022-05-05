The Covid-19 pandemic left between 13.3 and 16.6 million deaths in 2020 and 2021, according to estimates announced by the World Health Organization Thursday, and three times more than deaths directly attributed to the disease.The organization said, “New estimates from the World Health Organization show that the number The total number of deaths directly or indirectly related to the COVID-19 pandemic between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was about 14.9 million (within the range of 13.3 to 16.6 million).