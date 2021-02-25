The WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, suggested the end of the Coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of next year 2022.

Today, Thursday, Klug said: “We passed the worst-case scenario of the epidemic, and today we know more information about the coronavirus than what we knew with the start of its outbreak in 2019.”

The official at the World Health Organization indicated that the virus will not disappear completely, but by next year there will be no need for restrictions such as those imposed in the last period.

With regard to the new mutations of the virus, Klug explained that “the virus is trying to adapt itself to humans, which is a natural thing,” adding: “If necessary, vaccines will be modified to confront the new strains, and there will be no development of them from scratch,” according to “Sky.” News ».

It should be noted that the latest Corona infection census revealed, today, Thursday, that more than 112.32 million people have been infected with the Coronavirus around the world, while the total number of deaths resulting from the epidemic has reached two million and 592506, noting that cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in more than 210 countries and regions since the first cases were detected in China in December 2019.