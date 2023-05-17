The World Health Organization (WHO) urged caution in the use of artificial intelligence for public health, saying it was “imperative” to assess the risks.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the WHO said it is excited about the “appropriate use” and potential of AI, but has concerns about how it will be used to improve access to health information, as a decision support tool and to improve diagnostic care.

+ Google reveals intention to launch artificial intelligence search capabilities

The agency added that data used to train AI can be biased and generate misleading or inaccurate information, and models can be misused to create misinformation.

It was vital to consider the potential issues of using generated language model tools (LLMs), such as ChatGPT, to protect and promote human well-being and protect public health, the UN health body said.

His cautionary note comes as artificial intelligence applications are rapidly gaining popularity, highlighting a technology that could change the way businesses and society operate.

The WHO warned: “The hasty adoption of untested systems can lead to errors by healthcare professionals, cause harm to patients, undermine confidence in AI and thus undermine (or delay) the potential long-term benefits and uses of such technologies around the world.’

Meanwhile, a study conducted last month by the University of California San Diego found that ChatGPT provides higher quality responses and is more empathetic than a real doctor.

A panel of healthcare professionals compared written physician and ChatGPT responses with real-world healthcare queries to see which came out better.

Clinicians preferred ChatGPT responses 79% of the time and rated them as higher quality in terms of information provided and more understanding. The panel didn’t know which was which.

ChatGPT recently caused an uproar in the medical community after it was deemed capable of passing the gold standard exam required to practice medicine in the United States, raising the prospect that it could one day replace human doctors.

The artificial intelligence program scored between 52.4 and 75 percent on the three-part Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE). Each year’s pass limit is around 60 percent.

Researchers at technology company AnsibleHealth, who carried out the study, said: ‘Achieving the passing score for this notoriously difficult specialist test, and doing so without any human reinforcement, marks a remarkable milestone in the clinical maturation of AI.’

The ‘godfather’ of AI has also thrown a grenade into the heated debate over the dangers of the technology after sensationally quitting his job at Google and saying he regrets his life’s work.

British-Canadian pioneer Geoffrey Hinton, 75, has issued a chilling warning that ‘scary’ chatbots like the hugely popular ChatGPT may soon become smarter than humans.

Some of the world’s greatest minds are divided on whether AI will destroy or uplift humanity, with Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates championing the technology and Tesla founder Elon Musk an outspoken critic.

The bitter argument slipped into the public domain earlier this year when more than 1,000 tech moguls signed a letter calling for a break in the ‘dangerous race’ to advance AI.

They said urgent action is needed before humans lose control of technology and risk being wiped out by robots.

In the world of medicine, research has suggested that an innovative AI model could determine a person’s risk of developing pancreatic cancer with astonishing accuracy.

Using medical records and information from previous scans, the AI ​​was able to flag patients at high risk of developing pancreatic cancer within the next three years with pinpoint accuracy.

There are currently no comprehensive screenings for pancreatic cancer, with doctors using a combination of CT scans, MRIs and other invasive procedures to diagnose it. This keeps many doctors from recommending these tests.

The study has doctors feeling hopeful because pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to detect, making it one of the deadliest forms of the disease, killing more than half of patients within five years of diagnosis.

Over time, they also hope that these AI models will help them develop a reliable way to screen for pancreatic cancer – which already exists for other types of the disease.