Highlights: WHO is not worried about the trial of the corona vaccine

Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Vishwanathan said that there are ups and downs in research

Trial of Oxford’s Corona vaccine has been stopped after a man fell ill

London

The Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization says that the agency is not too worried about the trial of the Kovid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan called the Oxford Clinical Trial an opportunity for the world to understand that ‘research fluctuates.’

Swaminathan says that the data so far tested on humans are very good and they are developing the ability to fight the disease for some time. He says that to determine whether the vaccine is capable of protecting people from the disease, tests need to be done on thousands of millions of people.

Swaminathan said that maybe by the end of the year, some results may come, or the next year. He said, “We have to be a little patient to get results.” Let us tell you that the Oxford vaccine trial has been stopped after reports of a person falling ill due to a vaccine during the trial. Phase 3 clinical trial of this vaccine was going on in 60 locations including America, Brazil, South Africa, India.