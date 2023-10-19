The World Health Organization said on Thursday that five trucks loaded with medical supplies are ready on the border between Gaza and Egypt, welcoming Israel’s announcement that it will not prevent the entry of aid into the Palestinian territories.

“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” the organization’s Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a press conference. He expressed his hope that supplies would be delivered as soon as the crossing was opened, saying, “We hope that this will happen tomorrow.”