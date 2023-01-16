The World Health Organization said on Monday that it has recommended that China monitor excess deaths from COVID-19 to get a fuller picture of the impact of the rising number of infections there.
On Saturday, China said that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospitals since it abandoned its “zero Covid” policy last month.
“WHO recommends monitoring excess deaths, which provides us with a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19,” the UN agency said in a statement in response to a question about China.
“This is particularly important during periods of surge when the health system is under a lot of pressure,” she added.
The World Health Organization confirmed that the date for another meeting with Chinese officials has not yet been set after WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke with Ma Xiaowei, director of the Chinese National Health Commission, earlier this week, but it will continue to work with China to provide advice and support.
