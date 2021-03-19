“World Health” issues its awaited opinion regarding an anti-Corona vaccine

Today, Friday, the World Health Organization issued its awaited opinion about an emerging anti-corona virus vaccine suspected of causing health problems for some of those who received it.

The international organization, affiliated with the United Nations, confirmed that the benefits of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine against Covid-19 disease outweigh its risks, according to the conclusion of its experts, after reviewing the safety data related to the possibility of causing blood clots.

The WHO Vaccine Safety Advisory Committee stated that the characteristics of the AstraZeneca vaccine “remain positive in terms of benefits versus risks, with a tremendous potential (has) to spare injuries and reduce deaths worldwide.”

The relevant committee added that “the available data do not indicate an overall increase in blood clots” after receiving the Corona vaccine.

Several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, had suspended the use of the vaccine in vaccination campaigns, following news that some of those who received it had strokes.

But those countries re-use the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, today, Friday, after the European Medicines Authority issued, on Thursday, its opinion that the vaccine is “safe and effective.”