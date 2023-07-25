The World Health Organization warned, on Monday, of the consequences of the deteriorating health situation in Sudan, after three months of military escalation.

This came in a joint statement by the Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, and the Director of the World Health Organization for the Africa Region, Matshidiso Moeti.

According to the statement, “Three months left a situation in which the country is facing a catastrophic humanitarian crisis that spread to six countries across two of the organization’s regions, as 24 million people need humanitarian assistance, of whom 2.6 million are internally displaced, while 757,000 others were forced to flee across borders in pursuit of their safety. And these numbers are increasing daily.”

The statement indicated that the situation inside Sudan has reached dangerous levels, with more than 67% of the country’s hospitals out of service.

The statement noted that “there is an increase in the spread of diseases that were under control, including malaria, measles, dengue fever and acute watery diarrhea – which is attributed to the disruption of basic public health services, including the suspension of disease monitoring, public health laboratories and rapid response teams.”

The organization’s statement warned that “the current situation increases the complexity and difficulties of accessing humanitarian aid on the one hand and its delivery on the other hand, including emergency health supplies.”

The statement indicated that the World Health Organization is doing everything in its power to provide basic health services and that its teams have been working on the ground since the outbreak of the escalation, working tirelessly to ensure the continued availability of health services, as well as cooperating closely with partners in Sudan and across borders to ensure the delivery of life-saving medical supplies.