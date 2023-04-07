On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of its establishment, the World Health Organization warned, Thursday, of a growing gap in medical personnel in the global health care system.

The director of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in Geneva that by 2030, there will be a shortage of about 10 million specialists around the world.

“As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we call on all countries to protect and invest in their health systems and healthcare workforce,” Tedros said.

“It is simply the case that there will be no health without health and care workers,” he added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the sector has suffered a 50% attrition rate among workers.

Even before that, Tedros said, many had to work for a pittance in unsafe conditions.

In addition, he added, women made up about 70% of health workers, but they made up less than a quarter of managers, and they were often exposed to violence at work.

The World Health Organization was founded on April 7, 1948, when the Organization’s Basic Law entered into force. Since then, life expectancy has increased dramatically globally.

According to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, while maternal and child mortality has declined dramatically in the past few decades, great successes have been achieved in combating diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. But there were significant increases in people with obesity and diabetes.

Tedros also indicated that about two billion people are in need of money because they have to pay for their treatment with their own money.