“World Health” issues a strong warning about Corona vaccines

Today, Friday, the World Health Organization issued a strong warning that vaccines against the emerging corona virus are not available to many countries.

A senior adviser to the organization, which is affiliated with the United Nations, said that there is a need for rich countries to donate more Covid-19 vaccines and to follow the example of the United States, which provided doses without delay to fill the 200 million dose gap caused by the disruption of Indian supplies and delays in manufacturing. Rich to donate their surplus doses to poor countries.

So far, rich countries have donated 150 million doses through the “Cofax” program to provide vaccines to poor countries.

However, Bruce Aylward, a consultant to the World Health Organization, said in statements today that a small part of these doses will be available in the short term in the current June, July and August, which would have an impact in slowing the pace of global pandemic infections.

“We will need twice this amount and it must be provided earlier,” he said, referring to the size of the rich countries’ donations so far at a time when the health ministers of the Group of Seven countries meet in Oxford in Britain.

“We don’t have enough confirmed quantities from enough countries early enough to put the world on a path out of this… we are doomed to failure if we don’t get doses early,” he added.

He praised a US plan unveiled on Thursday to quickly donate 25 million doses and urged other wealthy countries to follow suit.

Aylward said that the disruption to the export of Indian vaccines and the delay in obtaining other vaccines mean that the global “Kofax” program to provide vaccines suffers from a shortage of about 200 million doses.

The “Indian Serum and Vaccine Institute” allocated supplies of the “AstraZeneca” vaccine it produces to the local market amid a second outbreak in India.