Today, Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) provided good news to the world about the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

The international organization said that the world is witnessing a slowdown in the number of Covid-19 injuries and deaths, with decreases in most regions, especially the Americas and Europe, which are the two regions most affected by the pandemic.

“But it is still an unacceptable slowdown, with more than 5.4 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 90,000 deaths recorded last week,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press briefing.

And vaccination campaigns in the United States, Europe, Canada, and other countries contributed to the decline of the pandemic.