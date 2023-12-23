Gaza (Union)

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that people in Gaza are facing hunger and are selling their possessions in exchange for food. Ghebreyesus confirmed in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform that there is hunger and famine in Gaza.

He explained: “People face hunger and sell their belongings in exchange for food. Mothers and fathers go hungry so that their children can eat, and this situation is disastrous for the health of people in the Gaza Strip.”

Ghebreyesus stressed that “the long-standing conflict has prevented access to needed food and other life-saving humanitarian assistance.”

He pointed out that “those displaced due to the difficult conditions in the winter are crowding in shelters, which will inevitably lead to an increase in the spread of diseases.” Ghebreyesus stressed that “children, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and the elderly are most at risk.”

Ghebreyesus said: “The World Health Organization and its partners call for urgent improvement of food security by accelerating the flow of aid to Gaza to stop famine, and services must be restored, such as health, clean water, sanitation and public hygiene.”