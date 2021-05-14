Today, Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of new discoveries related to the emerging coronavirus.

An expert at the organization, affiliated with the United Nations, said that more strains of the virus are expected to be discovered.

“I would like the fear (of strains) to turn into something fruitful, something of strength,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, chief technical expert on the Covid-19 epidemic at the World Health Organization.

“But now we know how to act,” she added, during an online briefing in Geneva. The virus began to retreat in many countries of the world due to the vaccination campaigns launched in various parts of the world.

And many mutated strains of the virus appeared. The last of them was the strain discovered in India that is attributed to the wave of outbreak that has hit the Asian country for weeks.

The Covid-19 epidemic, caused by infection with the virus, has killed at least 3,346,813 people around the world since the outbreak of the disease at the end of December 2019, according to a toll prepared according to official sources today, Friday, at 10:00 GMT.

More than 161 million people have been confirmed infected with the disease in the world since the beginning of the epidemic.