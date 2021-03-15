“World Health” excuses a vaccine of causing health problems

Today, Monday, the World Health Organization said that there is no evidence that any health problems resulted from the injection of this “AstraZeneca” vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

The international organization stated that its advisory body is examining reports related to the vaccine causing blood clots, which led to the cessation of its use by some countries.

“Once the World Health Organization has a full understanding of these events, it will promptly present all findings and any unexpected changes to the current recommendations to the general public,” said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier.

“Until today, there is no evidence that the accidents resulted from taking the vaccine, and it is important that the vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and prevent severe illnesses from the virus,” she added.

Yesterday, Sunday, the Netherlands stopped suspending vaccination with the “AstraZeneca” vaccine, at least as a precaution.

The government said the measure, which follows a similar decision from other countries, is based on reports from Denmark and Norway of potentially dangerous side effects.

And the health authorities in Norway said on Saturday that three health sector employees who had recently received the vaccine are being treated in a hospital after suffering bleeding, blood clots, and a low number of platelets.

Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Ireland have temporarily stopped using the vaccine. While Italy and Austria stopped using a particular shipment, people who received vaccines from it developed health problems.

Outside Europe, Thailand has stopped using this vaccine as a precaution.