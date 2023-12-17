Geneva (Union)

The World Health Organization reported yesterday that its staff participated in a joint United Nations mission to Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza to deliver health supplies and assess the situation at the facility. A statement by the organization yesterday said that among the partners in the mission were the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the United Nations Department of Safety and Security, and the United Nations Mine Action Service, and the team delivered medicines, surgical supplies, orthopedic equipment, anesthetics, and medications to the hospital.

The statement stated that Al-Shifa Hospital, which is currently operating at a minimal level, needs to urgently resume basic operations, at least, to continue serving thousands who need life-saving health care. Al-Shifa Hospital, which was previously the most important and largest hospital in Gaza, now includes a small number of doctors and a small number of nurses, along with 70 volunteers, working under what World Health Organization staff described as “incredibly difficult conditions.” They described it as… “A hospital in need of resuscitation.”

The organization's team confirmed that the hospital's emergency department contains hundreds of infected patients, and new patients arrive every minute.

WHO staff said that the emergency department is very full, and critical cases are being transferred to Al Ahli Arab Hospital for surgical operations.

Tens of thousands of displaced people use the hospital building and its grounds for shelter.

A multi-pronged humanitarian response is needed to provide them with food, water and shelter. Many of them asked the organization's team to tell the world what was happening in the hope that their suffering would soon be alleviated. Currently, the Arab National Hospital remains the only partially functioning hospital in northern Gaza, in addition to three hospitals operating on a limited basis.