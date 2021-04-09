The World Health Organization (WHO) criticized today, Friday, the “shocking imbalance” in the distribution of vaccines to prevent Covid-19 disease worldwide.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that most countries do not have close enough doses to vaccinate health workers and others at high risk of infection.

He added that more than 700 million vaccine doses were used worldwide, but 87 percent of them went to high-income or upper-middle-income countries, while low-income countries received only 0.2 percent of the doses.

“Almost one in four on average received Covid-19 vaccines in high-income countries. In low-income countries, one in more than 500,” Tedros said in a press briefing.