World Health Organization expert Maria Van Kerkhove said, “The SARS-CoV-2 virus is spreading in every country at the present time and still poses a threat.”

She added during a discussion on the organization’s social media channels, “We must remain vigilant because the virus is spreading, evolving and changing,” according to what was reported by “Agence France-Presse.”

Currently, there are three new variants of concern: XBB.1.5, XXB.1.16, and EG.5, and six variants are under surveillance, without reaching the level of concern.

One of the six variants, BA.2.86, is being moved to the top level of variants of concern.

According to Kerkhof, “we do not see a change in their danger” compared to other subvariants, but “we have witnessed a slow and steady increase in their detection around the world.”

The World Health Organization is also publishing a new assessment of the risks of the EG.5 variant, which represents about half of the sequences shared globally, noting that the World Health Organization has also not observed a change in its risk.

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed millions of people and wreaked economic and social devastation, and the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern, its highest alert, on December 30, 2020, and then raised it on May 5 of this year.

Besides infection and acute illness, the World Health Organization is also concerned about the long-term effects of the virus, known as long Covid or post-Covid cases.

“We have evidence that immunization with Covid-19 vaccines actually reduces the risk of post-Covid cases,” Kerkhof emphasized, adding that 13.5 billion Covid-19 vaccines have been used globally.

Pointing out that people can be infected with influenza and SARS-CoV-2 at the same time, Kerkhove urged residents of the northern hemisphere to get vaccinated against both as winter approaches.

Kerkhove was the technical director for COVID-19 at the World Health Organization during the pandemic in 2019, and is now the acting director of the United Nations organization for epidemic preparedness and prevention.