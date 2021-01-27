World Health: Corona vaccines can be modified to confront mutated strains

Today, Wednesday, Mike Ryan, head of the emergency department at the World Health Organization, said that the emerging corona virus vaccines are subject to rapid modification, in anticipation of the possibility that they will be ineffective in facing mutated strains of the virus.

“Look at the flu,” Ryan said during a question-answering session on social media. We change pollen formulations twice a year, for the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. We have the ability to produce vaccines very quickly to counter the prevalent influenza strains. ”

He added, “There is no reason, even in the future, (that prevents us from being vaccinated against Covid-19) if this virus develops to a point where our vaccines begin to lose their effectiveness … We can modify these vaccines, and I believe that we can modify these vaccines quickly.”

So far, there are indications that the available vaccines are still able to combat mutated strains of the virus, especially the British and South African versions.

Scientists and doctors believe that these two versions spread faster than the original version of the virus. This explains the large increase in the number of epidemics in some countries of the world.