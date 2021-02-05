“World Health” calls for speeding up vaccination operations against “Corona” in Europe

Today, Friday, the director of the European branch of the World Health Organization stressed that Europe and drug manufacturing groups should work together to accelerate vaccination operations against Covid-19, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on mutated versions of the virus.

“We have to be prepared” for new problems with mutated versions of the virus, “said the organization’s director in Europe, Hans Kluge.

In the European Union, 2.5 percent of citizens have been vaccinated with a first dose of vaccine, amid hopes to speed up the process, with many laboratories announcing an increase in vaccine deliveries.

“We have to join hands to accelerate vaccination operations … with competing pharmaceutical companies to join efforts to increase production capacity significantly … This is what we need,” he said.

“I think the tunnel is longer than I thought at the end of December, but it will be possible to control it and limit it to a greater degree this year,” he said.

He reiterated the organization’s call for rich countries to show solidarity with poor countries that are unable to buy vaccines, and urged rich countries to share their doses after they vaccinate a segment of their population.