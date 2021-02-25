“World Health” calls for giving “long-term corona” of utmost importance

Today, Thursday, the World Health Organization called on health authorities all over the world to give “utmost importance” to the “long-term Covid” disease, which mysteriously affects a large number of patients who have been infected with the emerging corona virus.

“It is a clear priority for the World Health Organization, and it should be the same for all health authorities,” said the director of the European branch of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge.

While some studies have begun to shed light on the disease, it is still not clear why some of those who contracted it continue to have symptoms of the epidemic for months, including fatigue, brain fog, and cardiac and nervous disorders.

“The burden is big and real,” Kluge added. About one in ten people with Covid-19 feel unwell after 12 weeks, and many of them for much longer. ”

He pointed out that long-term reports of symptoms were received shortly after the discovery of the epidemic, adding that some patients “were met with disbelief or lack of understanding.”

He added that these patients “need to be heard if we want to understand the long-term consequences and their recovery from Covid-19.”

The European branch of the World Health Organization called on European countries and institutions to “work together as part of an integrated research agenda” and to unify data collection tools and study protocols.

He also indicated that he would bring together 53 member countries in the European branch of the World Health Organization “to develop a regional strategy”.

The World Health Organization held, in early February, the first hypothetical symposium dedicated to the so-called “long-term COVID-19” in order to properly define and name it officially.