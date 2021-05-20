Cairo (agencies)

Yesterday, senior officials of the World Health Organization called for a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip to allow the entry of aid in light of the severe shortage of the health system.

“The closure of entry and exit points for patients, humanitarian health assistance and severe restrictions on the entry of medical supplies exacerbate this public health crisis,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director. “The severity of the injuries is weighing on the already stressed health system, which is facing severe shortages of essential drugs and supplies while it is also fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Rick Pepperkorn, who heads the organization’s office in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, said that a UN convoy carrying humanitarian aid, including 10,000 doses of the “Sinopharma” vaccine, is ready to enter Gaza as soon as it is allowed to do so. He added, “In order to allow entry, all parties to the conflict must agree to a humanitarian truce to ensure the possibility of entering and leaving Gaza.”

Gaza health officials said that 230 Palestinians, including 65 children and 39 women, had been killed and more than 1,700 injured in aerial and artillery strikes since the conflict began on May 10.