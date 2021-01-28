Capitals (agencies)

Yesterday, a team of WHO experts emerged from quarantine in Wuhan, China, to start their field investigation into the origin of the “Covid-19” pandemic, at a time when Washington called for a “clear and in-depth” investigation into the sources of the disease that continues to spread throughout the world.

After undergoing a two-week quarantine at a hotel in Wuhan, central China, where the epidemic appeared more than a year ago, more than 10 members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team boarded a bus that took them to another facility of a large international organization.

And the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that they will be able to participate in seminars and make field visits.

This visit is considered extremely sensitive for the Chinese regime, which is keen to remove all responsibility for it in the epidemic crisis.

White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said yesterday evening that the United States supports “an international investigation that, in our opinion, must be clear and in-depth,” noting that Washington “will assess the credibility of the investigation report upon its completion.”

The investigation begins at a time when the epidemic becomes more and more deadly, with a new daily record number of deaths reaching more than 18,000 yesterday.

Yesterday, the Regional Director of the World Health Organization in Europe, Hans Kluge, considered that it is “too early to reduce” health measures in Europe.

According to the organization, the new mutated versions of the virus do not stop spreading: the British version has become widespread in 70 countries, while the South African version is in 31 countries.

This situation puts governments under pressure to find new methods to curb the spread of the virus.

In the United Kingdom, the first European country to exceed the threshold of one hundred thousand deaths due to disease, the government imposed a stone in the hotel on arrivals from 22 countries where mutated versions of the virus pose a “threat”, such as South Africa, Portugal and countries in South America.

Germany intends to sharply reduce air traffic with Britain, Brazil, South Africa and Portugal, which it considers the most affected by the new mutated versions of the Corona virus.

In France, where the number of deaths is close to 75 thousand, the government is studying several scenarios to stop the spread of the epidemic, including a new “very strict” lockdown.

“Nothing is excluded,” said French government spokesman Gabriel Atal yesterday, explaining that decisions will be taken at the end of the week.

And in Belgium, a scientific report leaked to the media stated that the British metamorphosed version could represent 90% of new infections by month.

The Belga News Agency quoted virologist Stephen Van Kecht, a spokesman for the health authorities, as saying that this study “is based on limited data and we must therefore consider these results as a worst case scenario.”

In Russia, the authorities in Moscow have eased restrictions and allowed restaurants and nightclubs to open their doors until after 23:00, unlike other countries that have tightened restrictions.

A study published by the “Lowe Research Institute” in Sydney yesterday, showed that Brazil is the worst country in terms of managing the crisis of the “Covid-19” epidemic, while New Zealand is the best in the world.

On the other hand, the global tourism sector lost $ 1,300 billion in 2020 due to restrictions on movement due to the pandemic, according to what the World Tourism Organization announced yesterday.

She said that this figure represents “11 times more losses than those recorded during the global economic crisis in 2009”, and translates into a 74% decline in the flow of tourists in the world compared to 2019.