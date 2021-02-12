“World Health”: All assumptions are still on the table regarding the source of “Corona”

The Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed today, Friday, that “all hypotheses are still on the table” regarding the origin of the Covid-19 epidemic.

After the return of an investigation mission conducted by the World Health Organization in Wuhan, China, where the virus was discovered for the first time, Tedros told reporters, “Some questions have been raised about whether some hypotheses have been abandoned … I certainly wish that all the assumptions are still on the table.”