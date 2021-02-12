No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

“World Health”: All assumptions are still on the table regarding the source of “Corona”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 12, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter



The Director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed today, Friday, that “all hypotheses are still on the table” regarding the origin of the Covid-19 epidemic.
After the return of an investigation mission conducted by the World Health Organization in Wuhan, China, where the virus was discovered for the first time, Tedros told reporters, “Some questions have been raised about whether some hypotheses have been abandoned … I certainly wish that all the assumptions are still on the table.”

Source: Agencies

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.