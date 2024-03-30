Geneva (agencies)

The Director-General of the World Health Organization announced yesterday that about nine thousand patients in Gaza must be urgently evacuated to receive treatment, as there are now only ten hospitals operating at a minimum in the Palestinian Strip. A post by the Director-General of the United Nations, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on the “X” platform said, “With only ten minimally functioning hospitals in all of Gaza, thousands of patients are still deprived of health care.”

Tedros stressed that “about nine thousand patients must be urgently evacuated abroad to benefit from vital health services, especially cancer treatment, wounds resulting from bombing operations, kidney dialysis, and other chronic diseases.”

The number is 1,000 higher than it was in the previous census conducted by the World Health Organization in early March.

The Israeli campaign on the Gaza Strip partially destroyed the health infrastructure in the Strip.

For weeks, violent battles have been taking place on the ground, sometimes in the vicinity or inside Gaza's hospitals, which, in addition to the health care they provide, shelter thousands of people who lost their homes or were displaced to escape the battles. Israel imposes an absolute siege on the Palestinian Strip, and non-governmental organizations and the United Nations accuse it of not providing adequate facilities to deliver humanitarian aid on which the majority of Gaza’s population, a total of about 2.4 million people, still live in the Strip and are largely concentrated in its south and around the city of Rafah.

Tedros pointed out that so far, “more than 3,400 patients have been transferred abroad through Rafah, including 2,198 wounded and 1,215 patients.”

He added, “But many others must be evacuated. We urge Israel to speed up approvals for evacuations, in order to enable critically ill patients to receive treatment. Every moment is important.”

Before October 7, between 50 and 100 patients were transferred from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank, half of whom were being treated for cancer.