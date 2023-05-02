The World Health Organization stated that it is in continuous coordination and cooperation with the Emirate of Dubai to facilitate and facilitate the transfer of supplies and medical aid to Sudan and various regions of the world, as the emirate hosts the organization’s logistics center.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director of the World Health Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, told Emirates Today that there are currently 30 metric tons of medical supplies, including trauma kits, interagency health kits, gloves and other supplies ready for shipment from our logistics center in Dubai, which will be transported immediately. Secure process way by air or by sea.

He stressed that coordination and cooperation relations exist and are ongoing with the Emirate of Dubai, which hosts the logistics services center of the World Health Organization and facilitates transportation and shipment operations to various parts of the world, stressing that the emirate had a major role during the Covid-19 pandemic, as it enabled the organization to send double numbers of shipments to the regions. different world.

Al-Mandhari thanked the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai for their permanent cooperation and valuable contribution to enabling the organization to play its role during health emergencies.

Al-Mandhari said: “WHO remains committed to protecting the health of the Sudanese people, and is actively working to ensure that urgently needed medical supplies are delivered to health facilities so that health workers trained by the organization in mass casualty management and emergency care can use them to treat people and save lives. In the framework, the organization sent six containers of various supplies and urgent medical supplies to Sudan, and the supplies include trauma treatment kits, emergency surgery, and inter-agency emergency health care kits, we hope that they will contribute to the relief of the injured, who numbered about 5,000 injured, and the treatment of severe acute malnutrition that suffers Four million children and pregnant and breastfeeding women.

He continued, “There are currently 80 metric tons of emergency medical supplies, including 59 metric tons of intravenous fluids, eight tons of trauma equipment and 12 metric tons of severe acute malnutrition treatment kits, in Port Sudan awaiting customs clearance. Urgent customs clearance for the quick release of supplies.

He stated that the medical supplies were transported from the logistics center of the World Health Organization in Dubai on a chartered plane, and before that, $ 3.6 million was released for the response from the emergency fund. He stressed that «the organization thanks the donors who provide support for this vital fund, which allows the organization to move quickly in emergencies, while the humanitarian response plan for Sudan for the year 2023 seeks to obtain 1.7 billion dollars to help 12.5 million people, and we hope that we will be able to manage this funding to save millions of the Sudanese people.

He pointed out that the six containers carrying medical supplies for the World Health Organization arrived in Port Sudan by ship, and the World Health Organization is working with customs to unload the ship and transfer supplies to Port Sudan warehouses and from there to the somewhat stable security states, and we are waiting for opportunities for an end to violence to distribute these supplies in Khartoum and other regions. Conflict is the most needy.

Al-Mandhari said, “The World Health Organization has additional supplies in the process of preparation, which will be released as soon as the security and logistical conditions permit.”