Geneva (Union)

Yesterday, the World Health Organization reported that 20 out of a total of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were out of service due to severe bombing, destruction and a lack of medical equipment.

Even the remaining hospitals operate only in emergency cases, as they lack sufficient disinfectants, anesthesia, and electricity to provide regular patient care.

World Health Organization spokeswoman Margaret Harris said that some of the hospitals operating have double the number of patients in their beds.

Harris added, “The organization received reports of severe bombing in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital, but it has no information about the extent of the damage that occurred.”

It is noteworthy that Al-Shifa Hospital is the only one in the Gaza Strip that has a children’s ward, and it has children receiving intensive care or needing dialysis.

She explained that any failure in children’s health care could pose a threat to their lives.

Yesterday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Palestinian death toll had risen to more than 11,000 dead and 2,700 missing.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said: “If there is hell on earth now, it is northern Gaza.”