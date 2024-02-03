Geneva (agencies)

The World Health Organization reported that more than 100,000 residents of the Gaza Strip were injured, missing or killed as the situation in the Strip deteriorated. This number represents 4.3 percent of the Gaza Strip’s total population of 2.3 million people.

During a weekly UN press conference via video from Jerusalem, Richard Pepperkorn, the World Health Organization's representative for the occupied Palestinian territories, said that the rest of the population faces very poor conditions and struggles to secure their basic daily needs of safety, food, health and warmth.

He said that central Gaza is witnessing an escalation in hostilities, which increases the inability to access existing health facilities.

Peppercorn expressed deep concern about the lack of access to hospitals for patients and health workers, and said that 13 out of a total of 36 hospitals are partially operating in Gaza.