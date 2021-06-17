The covid-19 pandemic has deteriorated world peace. There were more than 5,000 episodes of violence recorded in 158 countries between January 2020 and April 2021. On average, there were 10.2 conflicts per day during the period.

The data are from the Global Peace Index, carried out by the IEP (Institute for Economy and Peace), released this Thursday (June 17, 2021). here is the whole (4 MB).

These violent events include an estimated 805 pandemic-related deaths. Other types of episodes are: civil unrest, including cases of police violence during protests; violent crimes such as robberies; suicides; hate crimes and domestic violence.

The pandemic influenced the 0.07% deterioration of global peace in 2020, compared to the previous year. “Although small, this is the 9th time in the last 13 years that global peace has deteriorated”, says the report.

The index considers 3 indicators of violence: protection and security, ongoing conflicts and militarization. The only indicator that showed improvement in the period was that of conflicts.

“Last year, 87 countries registered an improvement, while 73 registered a deterioration in peace. Three countries did not record any change in their overall score.”, says the index. The deterioration of militarism in the world, as well as the improvement in conflicts, were influenced by covid-19.

The region that had the greatest deterioration in peace was North America, because of the United States. Political instability and displays of violence are deteriorating the American landscape, with a focus on the Jan. 6 invasion of Capitol Hill by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Europe, on the other hand, remained the region of greatest global peace. Eight of the 10 most peaceful countries are from that continent. But the index draws attention to the high rate of militarism and arms exports, as well as a high concentration of heavy weapons and nuclear weapons.

Here are the 10 countries with the highest peace index in the world:

Iceland;

New Zealand;

Denmark;

Portugal;

Slovenia;

Austria;

Switzerland;

Ireland;

Czech republic; and

Canada.

BRAZIL: “LOW STATE OF PEACE”

In the peace ranking, Brazil is in 128th position. In the 2020 report, the country was in 126th position. With the Brazilian score, the country is considered a nation in “low state of peace”.

The ranking draws attention to the fact that Brazil is the country with the highest level of “fear of violence”: 83% of people say they are very concerned about being victims of a violent crime.

Despite this, Brazil is not among the countries that experience the most violence in the world. About 40% of Brazilians have already experienced episodes of violence.

Brazil scored lows in internal conflicts and even more in social protection and security. The country lags behind countries like Azerbaijan, which has experienced conflict in the last year.

As the Brazilian government is not involved in international conflicts, the deterioration of peace in Brazil is linked to other indicators, such as urban violence, perception of violence, political instability and economic situation.

An example of this is that, in Brazil, violence costs around 9% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), according to the survey. It is the 43rd country that loses the most among the 163 countries analyzed.

