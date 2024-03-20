For the seventh consecutive year, Finland is the happiest country in the world. On the occasion of International Day of Happinesswhich falls today, Wednesday 20 March, the United Nations publishes the World Happiness Report, which this year takes different age groups into consideration for the first time. The report is based on data from a global survey of more than 140 countries, conducted in collaboration between Gallup, the Oxford Wellbeing Research Center and the iUN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

The survey asks each participant to evaluate their life as a whole by considering what they value most, he explains John Helliwell, professor of economics of the Vancouver School of Economics, University of British Columbia, and one of the editors of the World Happiness Report. The report examines six variables: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity and perception of corruption.

«Finnish citizens tell us what makes them happy, from the wallet that is returned if abandoned on the street to the people who help each other day after day, healthcare and educational opportunities of the highest quality and universally accessible – continues Helliwell -. And this means that everyone more or less has the same possibilities.” Finland also has happy immigrants, “so it's something they are ready to share with newcomers,” concludes the professor. Finland's neighbors also achieved very high scores, with Denmark and Iceland on the podium, then Sweden and Norway in seventh place.

Fifth place Israel

Given the war with Hamas, Israel's fifth place may come as a surprise even though the country has been in the top ten since 2022. The authors of the report point out that the rankings are based on a three-year average, which often dampens the effect of “catastrophic events that occur during a particular year.” The report, which is based largely on the Gallup World Poll, also includes a ranking for Palestine at number 103, although its existence as an independent state has not been universally recognized. The survey was conducted in the Palestinian territories of Gaza and the West Bank before the events of October 7.

The “happiness slump” in North American adolescents

Happiness has declined dramatically among young people in North America, who are now less happy than older adults, significantly bucking the trend. That's why the United States is outside the top 20 overall for the first time since 2012, the first year the report was released.

The decline in the position of the United States and other countries is also due to the fact that other nations – especially some in Eastern Europe – have recorded gains in terms of happiness, in particular the Czech Republic (no. 18), Lithuania (no. 19) and Slovenia (no. 23) and Germany (no. 24). No. 21). The United Kingdom was in 20th place. Although Lithuania ranked 19th overall this year, among respondents under 30 it is the happiest country in 2024. For those over 60, Lithuania is only in 44th place.

In the United States and Canada, the happiness scores of people under 30 were significantly lower than those of people 60 and older. Among people under 30, the United States ranks no. 62, while for those aged 60 and over they were at no. 10. Canada was at no. 58 among young people and at no. 8 for those aged 60 and over. Australia and New Zealand, to a lesser extent, also recorded much lower rankings among young people.

Professor Helliwell explains that low scores among young people in these countries are not a matter of less education, lower income or poor health. «It's what they think about their life, it's a question of mood partly also due to the sad news coming from the world» continues Helliwell. «Overall, globally, young people aged 15 to 24 experienced an improvement in life satisfaction between 2006 and 2019, and stable life satisfaction since then – continues the report -. Youth well-being has declined in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. In the rest of the world it has increased.”

The rest of the ranking, Italy is in 41st place

On the podium behind Finland, which has held out in first place for seven years, are Denmark and Iceland. Italy is in 41st position while Afghanistan closes the ranking. The United States (23rd), Germany (24th) and France (27th) do not appear in the top 20 positions. China ranks 60th, Russia 72nd, Ukraine 105th. Even more marked is the difference between Israel, fifth, and the “State of Palestine” (103rd). None of the most populous countries in the world are in the top ten positions in the ranking. The Netherlands (No. 6), Luxembourg (No. 8), Switzerland (No. 9) and Australia (No. 10) round out the top 10. Afghanistan remains the lowest-ranked country in the world in terms of happiness. Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone and Congo are also at the bottom of the ranking.