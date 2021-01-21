With the return of Diego Simonet, who missed the last two games due to an injury to the eardrum in one ear, the Gladiators will face this Thursday Japan, at the start of the second phase of the Men’s Handball World Cup in Egypt. The game, corresponding to group II, will be played from 11.30am in our country and will be televised by DeporTV and DirecTV. The Argentine national team will look for a key victory to continue dreaming of getting among the best eight in the world for the first time.

“Japan is a team that plays very orderly, very fast in the counterattack and with many crosses. In defense they are also ordered. They also have Dagur Sigurdsson, an Icelandic coach who is very good and well known and who makes them play at their best level. In the first phase, they tied with Croatia and achieved very good results “, Simonet anticipated in a talk with the Télam agency.

The central point guard and great figure of the Argentine team played in the debut against Congo, in which he collaborated with five goals for the victory by 28 to 22. In that duel, he suffered a blow that pierced his eardrum. For this reason, he missed the other two matches of the initial stage: the victory 24-21 against Bahrain and defeat 31 to 20 against Denmark, current Olympic and world champion. After several days of rest, he is ready to return.

Diego Simonet (center) with his brothers Pablo and Sebastián, in a special production before the game against Japan. Photo Press Egypt 2021

“The first days I had dizziness when I trained but now I’m much better. That’s why I’m going to play tomorrow,” Diego said. And he said that he did not find out from the outset what his injury was because “if we left the hotel to do more specific studies, I had to be quarantined for two days when I returned.”

With his “Ace of spade” on the field, the Gladiators will begin the second phase of the World Cup, in which the teams are divided into four groups of six members. The Argentines will make up group II along with Denmark and Bahrain, the other qualifiers from their original zone, and Croatia, Qatar and Japan, the three best in group C.

At this point, those selected dragged the points obtained in the initial round against the other classifieds in their area. Thus, the Danes will start with four units; the Croats, with three; the Qataris and the Argentines, with two; the Japanese, with one; and the Bahraini is, with nothing.

After the duel against the Asians, the team led by the Spanish Manuel Cárdenas will collide with Croatia, on Saturday at 14, and with Qatar, Monday at the same time.

The best two from each group will make it to the quarterfinals. That is the dream of the Argentines, who could never finish among the eight best in a World Cup. Their best results were achieved in the events of Sweden 2011 and Qatar 2015, in which they reached the eighth (it was played with another format) and placed 12th.

“We know that it is very difficult to get into the quarterfinals. We would have to win the three remaining games with one rival more difficult than the other. Everything will depend on how the results are given,” said Simonet. And with his feet on the ground, but excited, he assured: “The whole team dreams of getting into the quarterfinals and we are going to do everything to achieve it.”

