Argentina reserved names before the Olympic and world champion and, beyond the absences, the difference was clear against a fierce rival like Denmark: it was 31 to 20 for the Europeans at the end of Group D of the Handball world that is disputed in Egypt.

Coach Manolo Cadenas did not hesitate to use the team’s rotation: he put in a clearly alternative team, knowing that although the first place of the group was at stake and its consequent carry-over of points to the next round, the rival was too much complex on the one hand and, on the other, the main objective could not be neglected, which is to get into the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

That, added to the fact that the Europeans kept their biggest names most of the time to secure first place and without worrying about giving their men rest, made the game uphill.

Even so, there was a good presentation of the Argentine team given the complex situation, which included the World Cup debuts by various members of the squad.

Manuel Crivelli, who replaced the injured James Parkers in the delegation, made his presentation with the team. Reuters photo

There was a good defensive intensity, unlike what had happened for example in the debut against Congo. It was important because, beyond the final difference on the scoreboard, a bad performance on the side of the court could have catastrophic consequences for the Albiceleste team.

One button is enough to show Danish seriousness and concentration: Denmark only lost 3 balls in the match. Argentina paid dearly for the 15 that it yielded and was very ineffective (43% against 70% of the world and Olympic champions), a little due to its own lack of skill and obviously a little due to the rival defensive hierarchy.

The lack of weight in attack was seen especially at the beginning of the second half. After closing the first half hour with a 10-15 fall, in the first 10 minutes of the complement Argentina barely scored a goal, Denmark escaped to 9 (20-11) and the match was broken.

For the rest of the match, the Gladiators were able to maintain a steady rhythm and dignifiedly closed a match that was logical to end in defeat. Pedro Martínez was the Argentine scorer, with 6 goals.

The most important thing, after all, is what comes next.

The Cadenas team went as second in the group to the main round, to which they were already classified thanks to the victory against Bahrain. In this instance, in which it will be part of Group II and will start with two drag points, it will be measured against Japan (this Thursday), Croatia (Saturday) and Qatar (Monday).

The area will be completed by the other rivals against whom the National Team played in its group in the first round but against which, logically, it will not clash again: Denmark and Bahrain.

The best two from each group in this round will qualify for the quarterfinals. If the logic is fulfilled and the Danes advance as first, Argentina (remember, starts with 2 points) will have to fight against Qatar (also dragged 2 units) and Croatia (3).