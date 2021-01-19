With a place secured in the second stage, the Gladiators They will face this Tuesday the most complicated commitment of the initial phase of the Men’s Handball World Cup in Egypt. The Argentine team will collide with Denmark, current world and Olympic champion and great candidate for the title, in Cairo. The game will start at 4:30 p.m. in our country and will be televised by DeporTV and DirecTV. Diego Simonet, who in his debut against Congo suffered a blow that pierced his eardrum and that is why he did not play against Bahrain on Sunday, would also miss the duel against the Danes, which will close the action of group D.

Argentines know that defeating a super power like Denmark will be a difficult task. What’s more, in the preview of the tournament, in conversation with Clarín, Federico Pizarro He acknowledged: “Although our mentality is to go out and win every game, regardless of who is ahead, we know that with a team like that, you almost go out onto the pitch with an adverse result.”

However, they do not lose hope of surprising and taking a point, which would be very valuable for the second wheel.

Diego Simonet, who pierced an eardrum in his debut against Congo, would not play against Denmark. Photo EFE / EPA / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The Spanish-led team Manuel Cardenas met on the first two dates. On Friday they defeated Congo, a debutant in the tournament, 28-22. And in his second presentation he won 24-21 against Bahrain, in an even and hard duel that he defined in the last ten minutes. Undefeated, add four units.

Denmark also won both matches they played and by a landslide. First they beat the Asian team by 34 to 20 and then the African team 39 to 19 and lead the area with the same number of points as Argentina, but with a much greater goal difference, 34 against 9.

It will be the fourth confrontation in history between the two selected. The first occurred in the initial round of Qatar 2015 World Cup and ended with a 24-24 tie.

Federico Pizarro was the figure and the Argentine scorer in the match against Bahrain. Photo EFE / EPA / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The other two were left to the Danes. The one they played in the group stage of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, where the Europeans won gold, finished 25 to 19. And in which they played in the first phase of the France World Cup 2017, the victory was 33-22.

After the first round is completed, the top three of each group will advance to the next stage, in which four zones of six will be formed. In that instance, Argentina will also meet rivals from group C, made up of Qatar, Croatia, Japan (the three candidates to advance) and Angola. They will play everyone against everyone and the best two in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The objective of the Argentines is to win as many games as possible in this second phase, to be as high as possible in the table. Although the dream is to get for the first time in history among the eight best in the world.

