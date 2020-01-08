World Habitat Day 2020: World Habitat Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday of October. Its purpose is to make people aware of sustainable development. So that the basic condition of every human settlement can be met and the poor condition can be improved.

Everyone’s dream, be your home

Everyone’s dream is to have their own roof. But before the onset of the epidemic, basic facilities were not available to crores of people. Their poor condition can be gauged from the fact that before the epidemic, 1.8 billion people were either living in slums or were forced to live without homes in cities. According to statistics, up to 3 billion people lacked basic sanitation. 4 billion people were denied the benefit of social security.

The United Nations celebrates World Habitat Day every year to create awareness about rights and responsibility. While we have rights on one side, it is also our responsibility to make efforts to improve the situation of our neighbors. 1985 was announced to celebrate Housing Day in the United Nations General Assembly. Then in 1986, the first time the proposal was started to celebrate World Habitat Day. To achieve this objective, programs, activities, brainstorming and measures for sustainable development are suggested by the United Nations. However, due to Corona epidemic, most of the programs will be held online this time.

World Habitat Day is being celebrated today

Like every year, the theme of World Habitat Day has been kept this year. The theme this time is “Housing for All: A Better Urban Future”. Significantly, bread, cloth and houses are basic needs of humans. This is an opportunity to consider changes in urban life and to understand responsibility towards each other. Like every year, the United Nations has kept the theme “Housing for All: A Better Urban Future” this year.

Health Tips: What are the reasons behind the weight gain of women after marriage, also know the ways to avoid

In this country untouched by the Corona virus, for the first time, the case of infection was exposed, the Prime Minister gave information