Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and President of the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), announced that the 10th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will be held on 2-3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme ‘Enabling Global Action: Creating Opportunities, Driving Progress’.

The summit, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), continues to build on the outcomes of previous editions by enhancing joint action among all stakeholders.

HE Saeed Al Tayer said: “Since its launch in 2014, the World Green Economy Summit has contributed to supporting global efforts to achieve a balance between economic development and environmental sustainability by providing a leading global platform that brings together a group of experts, stakeholders and decision-makers in the energy, economy, climate change and green finance sectors from around the world to exchange knowledge and expertise, strengthen partnerships and discuss forward-looking policies and solutions that will accelerate the achievement of a sustainable green economy. It also highlights the UAE’s leading role in enhancing global cooperation to address climate change, as well as Dubai’s efforts to promote comprehensive and sustainable development and the transition to a green economy.”

The 10th edition of the summit will focus on a number of key topics including decarbonization, the latest developments in clean energy (including green hydrogen and energy storage), climate finance, the circular economy, the use of technology to address climate change, the role of youth in climate action, in addition to issues related to food and water.