Leicester, England, will host the World Grand Prix of Darts from Monday, October 2 to Sunday, October 8. The tournament has a special format, because each leg must start with a double. Four Dutch people are present. They compete together with the best darts players in the world for a prize pool of approximately 692,000 euros.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#World #Grand #Prix #Darts #Van #Gerwen #title #double #double #tournament #Leicester