Dubai (Union)

Bain & Company, the global consulting services company, in cooperation with the World Government Summit, launched a report entitled “The Future of Work: Shedding Light on the GCC Countries”, which surveyed the motives and priorities of workers in 19 countries, with the aim of discussing how companies and governments can move forward in the competitive challenges to attract talents and empowerment.

The report includes five main axes that are reshaping the work environment in the GCC countries and globally, namely: how to change people’s motivations when it comes to work, identifying divergent opinions about “good work”, and the way in which automation helps advance the human aspect of work, the way technological change is blurring organizational boundaries, and why younger generations are becoming increasingly stressed by the demands of the workplace.

Wissam Yassin, Bain & Company Partners in the Middle East and one of the authors of the report, said: “The report aims to increase awareness of the ongoing developments in the workplace in the GCC countries, and to introduce leaders to a range of potential solutions to help them respond to these challenges. Changes, and stay ahead of the race to attract talent ».

Samer Bohsali, Senior Partner Leading Public Sector Practices at Bain & Company in the Middle East, said: “We are delighted to be a Knowledge Partner of the World Government Summit, as we strive to find innovative solutions to make a tangible impact for public sector clients interested in change. And employing our integrated expertise to support governments in bringing about the required change.