His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit, stressed that the World Government Summit, since its launch more than ten years ago, under the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has succeeded in establishing a unique and exceptional model for national and global partnerships centered on the future, driven by purposeful cooperation to serve societies, and its perspective that the future is a matter shared by everyone, a goal for everyone, and a mission for everyone, and that designing it, shaping its features, and anticipating its challenges requires a partnership in knowledge, expertise, experience, and success stories, and participation in ideas, innovation, and an ambitious vision for the future of the sectors most closely related to the lives of societies..

This came on the occasion of the “Partners Retreat” organized by the World Government Summit Foundation, in the presence of His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice Chairman of the World Government Summit, and leaders of 40 of the summit’s partner entities and institutions from the public and private sectors, and entrepreneurs, in which the prospects and features of the next session of the World Government Summit 2025 were discussed..

The Chairman of the World Government Summit said that the summit has become the only global platform that is unique in its focus on the future, a topic related to humanity first and foremost, and builds its partnerships on this basis, transcending the state of geopolitical entanglement and conflicting different visions, to enhance, through its positive relations, a cooperative business model that focuses on sustainable development and prosperity, and ensuring a better future for future generations..

The “Partners’ Retreat” aimed to stimulate a comprehensive brainstorming session, covering the summit’s topics, directions and visions for its upcoming session, and contributing to shaping its general features, enriching its themes and content, and providing it with new visions that keep pace with the changes of the present and anticipate the challenges of the future..

The Partners Retreat provided a platform for open interactive dialogue and extensive and in-depth discussions, in which the partners of the World Government Summit Foundation participated. It also witnessed the holding of an interactive workshop with the partners to discuss the features of the next session of the World Government Summit, and to learn about the future visions of private sector leaders..

The retreat brought together the Summit Foundation and its partners in an integrated collective effort through which the topics of the World Government Summit 2025 were reviewed, by dividing the participants in the retreat into working teams, each of which addressed a topic from the summit’s topics, and exchanging ideas and visions to enrich it with scientific content and advanced practical experiences that the world is witnessing rapid development..

Topics covered by the Partners Retreat included effective governance and government reliability, financing the future and the global economy, climate, crisis mitigation and resilient cities, a people-centred future and capacity building, global health sector transformations, emerging trends and the future..

Participants in the retreat also discussed new and emerging global trends, future priorities for governments and private sector leaders, and tools and solutions to ensure the achievement of priorities and transform them into new future trends that enhance the positive return of future solutions, contribute to strengthening partnership in the industry of tomorrow, and support enhancing the quality of life of communities..

It is worth noting that organizing the Partners Retreat reflects the role of the World Government Summit Foundation in providing a stimulating platform for purposeful partnerships to support efforts to build the future. It comes within its ongoing initiatives and projects that focus on examining major global trends and involving stakeholders in various sectors in efforts to shape future paths for areas most closely related to human life..