The World’s Best Minister Award, in its seventh edition, presented by the World Government Summit, celebrates the inspiring achievements made by ministers in facing challenges by adopting digital solutions and advanced technology to provide distinguished government services and national strategies that anticipate future challenges.

The award reflects the goals of the World Government Summit in highlighting distinguished government models with the aim of enhancing opportunities for exchanging experiences and inspiring government officials around the world, as each year it presents government models that led successful projects and innovative government initiatives and were able to achieve the desired results with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness and conveyed government work in their countries. To vast horizons of excellence.

As part of its work this year, the World Government Summit is launching the Global Ministers’ Survey, inviting world ministers to contribute their ideas on critical global issues and participate in promoting cooperative solutions by polling their opinions on a number of prominent international issues, as part of the Summit’s initiatives aimed at exchanging ideas on global issues and celebrating unique models. In government work, which has been able to develop innovative solutions to challenges in a way that supports building sustainable communities.

This year, the award criteria focus on successful and scalable projects and initiatives that positively impact communities, and demonstrate excellence in government flexibility, readiness, innovation, and future foresight capabilities, in addition to a commitment to enhancing governance and transparency to improve the lives of individuals and communities.

The Best Minister in the World Award highlights the exceptional efforts made by ministers around the world to enhance excellence in the government sector within their countries, and implement successful, developable and sustainable initiatives that contribute to the social and economic advancement of their citizens. The award also celebrates the efforts made by nominated ministers to inspire other officials and service providers to promote innovation and increase knowledge.

The process of evaluating and selecting the winner of the Best Minister in the World Award is subject to a multi-dimensional nomination mechanism that includes analysis at the macro and micro levels to identify ministers who have made valuable contributions at the social and economic levels, using primary and secondary sources, where the list of candidates is then filtered using competency criteria and evaluation indicators.

The “countries in focus” are selected from those that rank first in four global social and economic indicators: the Corruption Perceptions Index issued by Transparency International, the Global Governance Indicators, the Human Development Index, and the Happiness Index.

PwC partners in focus countries work to nominate a maximum of three ministers who meet the evaluation criteria, based on their knowledge of the ministers and their work approach.

Meanwhile, the central team at PwC works on conducting open source research based on reliable and credible sources, including forums, multilateral organizations, well-known media outlets, and official government reports. The global information team at PricewaterhouseCoopers also conducts analyzes of social networks using the most widely used terms on the global level, and the main keywords related to ministers around the world.

The judging panel consists of high-level government officials and leaders of the most important international companies, and they follow basic judging criteria, which are as follows: “40% for innovation and innovation, 25% for impact and comprehensiveness, 20% for continuity and feasibility, and 15% for presentation.”

It is worth noting that the Best Minister in the World Award was launched during the fourth session of the World Government Summit in 2016, and was awarded in its previous six editions by 6 ministers, as Greg Hunt, Minister of the Environment and Acting Minister of Cities and Built Environment in Australia, won the first edition of the award, and the award in its edition was The second went to Awa Marie Cole Seck, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal, while Seri Mulyani Andrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, won the third edition award. As for the fourth edition of the award, Firouzuddin Firouz, Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan, won, and the fifth edition went to Her Excellency Azucena Arbelici, Minister of Health. Economy and Finance in Uruguay, and the award went to His Excellency David Mwenina Singeh, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education of Sierra Leone, in its sixth edition.