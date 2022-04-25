A knowledge report entitled “Make mental quality of life a national priority” prepared by the World Summit of Governments in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers stressed the importance of governments and countries of the world adopting psychological quality of life and making it a national priority for the next stage, and the need to intensify global efforts and integrate comprehensive mental health initiatives into services public health by 2025.

The report stated that the World Health Organization, in 2018, defined the concept of good psychological quality of life as “a state of psychological levels in which the individual realizes his own capabilities, can deal with normal life stresses with high flexibility, and can work more productively and be able to achieve contribution and effectiveness in his community.” “.

He explained that improving the psychological quality of life for members of society has become an issue related to the public interest, noting that “the “Covid-19” pandemic has caused an unprecedented mental health crisis all over the world, amid bans, closures, social distancing measures, job loss, distance education, and the sudden shift to Working remotely, as feelings of loneliness, anxiety and loss of self-confidence have become a challenge that governments must intensify efforts to resist and find appropriate solutions to improve the quality of life of people of all ages who previously considered themselves “normal” psychologically.

Muhammad Al-Sharhan: The summit is a knowledge platform for designing the future, and a research institution for anticipating changes

The Deputy Director of the World Government Summit, Muhammad Yousef Al-Sharhan, confirmed that the World Government Summit Foundation has established its global position as a knowledge platform for designing the future, and as a research institution to anticipate the variables that will determine the parameters of the future in the medium and long term, and to find innovative solutions to challenges that contribute to improving the lives of people and human societies.

He said that the “Make psychological quality of life a national priority” report, in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers, focuses on the need to strengthen government work, support initiatives to improve the quality of psychological life for individuals and societies, and the importance of relying on modern technology in designing policies, and launching future initiatives that Contribute to achieving government goals.

Mental illness and its impact on the global economy

For his part, Hamish Clark, Director in charge of Mental Health at PwC Middle East, said: “Every year, the global economy loses about a trillion dollars in productivity due to mental illness, and the pandemic has accelerated this effect, noting that through the research paper in partnership with the Summit Foundation. Global Government, a set of important recommendations were made to governments on ending stigma around mental health in the workplace and building resilient societies.

Lina Shadeed, Director in charge of Healthcare in the Middle East, PwC Middle East, said, “The inclusion of mental health measures in various policies across the government sector, through a comprehensive approach linking the maintenance of physical and mental health together, is important in reducing social stigma. It also raises awareness and gives a voice to those who suffer in silence.”

The report clarified the importance of breaking the stereotype in society regarding the issue of mental health to ensure that such challenges are no longer a source of embarrassment or shame for the injured, or that they are rejected by family, friends and work managers, and they must be treated completely and not neglected as physical diseases are treated.

According to the report, the “Covid-19” pandemic has affected several aspects of mental health around the world. As the psychological health of the first line of defense was affected during the pandemic, the elderly separated from their children due to social distancing measures and avoiding visits and gatherings, and parents were concerned about losing their jobs and the need to coexist with different lives in light of the pandemic.

The report indicated that in the short term, the economic and social disruption caused by “Covid-19” disrupted or stopped critical mental health services in 93% of the 130 countries surveyed by the World Health Organization between June and August 2020. As the epidemic forced the Chinese society For example, on coping with challenges of depression, anxiety, and loneliness that were often overlooked in the past due to widespread ignorance and stereotyped mental health treatment.

The report notes that governments and policymakers, globally, are increasingly realizing that the impact of the pandemic on mental health must be proactively addressed and the solutions needed to strengthen the mental health of the community must be implemented.

Innovative policies that improve psychological quality of life.

The report emphasized that the ongoing impact of the pandemic should constitute an incentive for governments and decision-makers to develop and implement innovative policies that can improve the quality of psychological life across all sectors of society, as it is an essential pillar for sustainable economic recovery programmes, noting the importance of this in developing proactive solutions to the challenges of achieving future digital societies that operate in an efficient manner. Holistic through remote work platforms and social media.

The report indicated that awareness of mental health issues has increased throughout the Middle East, especially among young people. The 2019 Arab Youth Survey found that 31% of Arab youth know someone with a mental health problem, and there is a great diversity of reactions and responses to mental illness treatment among the Arab population.

He said that in the UAE, the “National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life” organized a campaign in April 2020 to provide mental health support to all members of society and help them overcome the psychological impact of the pandemic through a hotline to provide immediate assistance to callers and discuss their condition by specialists and psychological experts, while concerned Saudi Arabia is providing social and psychological support to help people deal with negative feelings of stress and anxiety caused by the “Covid-19” pandemic, through a dedicated telehealth service that directs callers to a psychotherapist for immediate help.

Realizing the effects of new digital services on the mental health of individuals

The report called for the importance of realizing the effects of new digital services on the mental health of individuals, before thinking about how to use technology positively in this area, explaining that research conducted by psychologists Jean Twenge and Jonathan Haidt and their colleagues found a relationship between the sharp rise in adolescents’ use of social media between 2009 and 2011 and the sharp increase from 2012 onwards in adolescent depression in the UK and US, particularly among girls.

He pointed out the possibility of “harnessing digital technologies as an enabler of positive mental health,” as “Covid-19” has shown greatly how “Zoom” and “Skype” applications and video communication technologies, in addition to social media, can help keep people connected. Although they are physically far apart.

The report emphasized that it is possible to measure intangible concepts such as psychological quality of life, as significant progress has been made in recent decades to develop objective criteria for measuring the level of psychological quality of life in the world, and pointed out that although such analytical frameworks that measure quality of life are incomplete. Being at the heart of policy making helps governments learn about the mental health challenges that society faces on a daily basis.

The report touched on some experiences in the Middle East, where many countries are working to develop policies for psychological quality of life, the success of which is monitored through measurable results. He pointed out that the UAE launched in March 2016, the National Program for Happiness and Quality of Life, whereby federal government offices offered a series of initiatives designed to improve the quality of life in the work environment. In Saudi Arabia, psychological quality of life is an essential component of the Quality of Life Program, which was developed under Vision 2030 strategy umbrella.

The report indicated the possibility of “fully integrating comprehensive mental health promotion initiatives into the prevailing public health services by 2025, through deliberate steps that include calling for the identification of effective digital solutions in the areas of mental health awareness, self-identification tools for mental illness, emergency helplines, and management.” Self-care, a care support tool, virtual mental health care and access to physicians services, developing and expanding incentives to ensure access to these products and services, providing government funding for start-ups in the field of quality of life, and honoring and rewarding government and private sector leaders for their investments in employee quality of life programs in the work environment.

The full version of the report “Making psychological quality of life a national priority” can be viewed via the following link:



https://www.worldgovernmentsummit.org/observer/reports/2022/detail/making-mental-wellbeing



