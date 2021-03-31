The World Summit of Governments launched an exceptional version of the Best Minister in the World Award, to honor the leading figures who have made outstanding achievements serving humanity in facing the difficult global challenges caused by the emerging Coronavirus pandemic. The award excludes UAE government ministers from participation, in order to enhance its credibility and impartiality.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Foundation, Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to organize an exceptional version of the award for the best minister in the world, reflects the vision of His Highness and the faith of the country’s leadership The UAE emphasizes the importance of honoring outstanding achievements and innovative practices, and shedding light on those with exceptional ideas and their efforts to serve humanity, and that His Highness’s vision aims to deliver an inspiring message to the world that mankind is the pillar of civilization and the focus of making the future.

He said: “The Corona pandemic has imposed unprecedented challenges on all governments of the world, forcing them to change their priorities, plans and methods of work, and to take quick and timely decisions to keep pace with the changes and mitigate the consequences that have left them, and after more than a year has passed since the pandemic, governments cannot continue to work in traditional ways. “It should focus on enhancing its readiness for future challenges by adopting the concept of innovation, readiness and proactiveness in all areas of work.”

Al-Gergawi added that the World Government Summit represents the ideal platform for designing new trends in government work, enhancing joint international cooperation to adopt methodologies that meet the aspirations of societies, in addition to exchanging experiences and knowledge, and benefiting from, celebrating and disseminating successful experiences around the world, in a way that contributes to developing future visions that accelerate the march. Progress and development.

The criteria for evaluating nominations for the award for the best minister in the world include the positive economic and social impacts, the achievements and measurable results achieved by the candidate during his tenure, and the level of innovation, creativity and leadership in the initiatives and programs he launched, and the UAE ministers were excluded from the nomination in order to enhance the award’s credibility, impartiality and independence.

The jury includes a group of experts from international organizations, academia and the private sector. The winners of the exceptional edition of the Best Minister in the World Award will be chosen in cooperation with PricewaterhouseCoopers, PwC Middle East, the knowledge partner of the World Government Summit.

Rami Nazer, the partner responsible for managing government and public sector services at PricewaterhouseCoopers, said that the governments that have set a clear agenda to deal with the crisis are the most prepared to anticipate, respond, deal with and overcome future crises.

He added, “The World Government Summit is a unique global platform that provides leaders from the government and private sectors an opportunity to communicate, interact and discover our common future,” stressing that PricewaterhouseCoopers’ commitment to partnering with the World Government Summit stems from its belief in the profound impact of this global dialogue in the exchange of experiences and experiences. Global, which contributes to improving the quality of life for members of societies around the world.

The Best Minister in the World Award, which was launched at the fourth session of the World Government Summit in 2016, has been awarded to four ministers from three continents in its previous four sessions. Greg Hunt, Minister of Environment, Acting Minister of Cities and Built Environment in Australia, won the first edition of the award, for his efforts. Distinguished service in reducing carbon emissions in Australia through a set of innovative national initiatives and programs.

The award, in its second edition, went to Awa Marie Cole Seck, Minister of Health of the Republic of Senegal, for her pivotal role in tackling the spread of the “Ebola” disease, through a national strategy to protect Senegalese society from its devastating effects, and an awareness program to confront the disease and introduce its causes, mechanisms and ways to spread Prevention.

Sri Moliani Andrawati, Minister of Finance of Indonesia, won the Best Minister in the World award for the year 2018, after she succeeded in reducing poverty rates in Indonesia, narrowing the income gap at the level of individuals, stimulating entrepreneurship and emerging enterprises and increasing job opportunities, to empower the poor and help them achieve Additional income, which led to the reduction of the country’s debt by half, and the value of foreign cash reserves in Indonesia to 50 billion dollars.

As for the fourth edition of the award, which was organized in 2019, Fayrouzuddin Fayrouz, Minister of Health of the Republic of Afghanistan, won in recognition of his success in overseeing the initiative to vaccinate 9.5 million children against polio, create a health database for Afghanistan, and launch the “National Health Strategy 2020.” », And the success in increasing the life expectancy rate at birth by seven years, the decrease in the mortality rate of children under five years of age by 44%, and the maternal mortality rate by 19%.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

