Each March 12 is celebrated on World Glaucoma Day to raise awareness of an incurable disease that, if detected in time, can be treated for a long time, according to the Ministry of Health of Mexico. That is why we honor this celebration, we tell you what is silent blindness and how to prevent it.

It should be noted that this condition encompasses up to 60 eye diseases, of which cause blindness as a result of progressive degeneration of the ocular nerve, and its day is the central axis of a much larger festivity: the World Glaucoma Weekwhich runs from March 12 to 18, 2023.

What is silent blindness or glaucoma?

According to experts from Mayo Cliniche glaucomaalso known as silent blindnessrefers to a group of eye conditions that damage the optic nerve of the eye, which is responsible for sending visual information from the eyes to the brain and is vital for good vision.

Optic nerve damage is often related to high eye pressure, but glaucoma can occur even with normal eye pressure. This disease can appear at any age, although it is more frequent in the elderly, since it is one of the main causes of blindness in people over 60 years of age.

How to prevent silent blindness or glaucoma

many ways to glaucoma There are no warning signs, as the effect is so gradual that if you have it, you may not notice changes in your vision until the disease known as silent blindness is in its most advanced stages.

To prevent or detect it in time, it is important that you regular eye exams, such as those that measure eye pressure. If glaucoma is diagnosed early, vision loss can be reduced or prevented. If you suffer from silent blindness, you will need treatment or monitoring for the rest of your life.

For more information on how to prevent silent blindness or glaucomayou can contact the My Health Clinic through the following contacts:

Facebook: @misaludclinica

Telephone: 667 390 1435

It should be noted that the symptoms of silent blindness or glaucoma depend on the type and stage of eye disease, including:

Open Angle Glaucoma Symptoms

He open angle glaucoma It is the most frequent type of this disease, and it is when the drainage angle formed by the iris and the cornea of ​​the eye remains open, causing other parts of the drainage system to not empty properly. Their symptoms are:

Absence of signs in the initial stages

Progressively, scattered blind spots appear in side or peripheral vision

In later stages, difficulty seeing things in central vision

Symptoms of acute angle closure glaucoma

This type of glaucoma appears when the iris of the eye bulges, partially or totally blocking the iridocorneal angle. Consequently, the fluid cannot circulate in the eye and the pressure increases, causing the following symptoms:

Intense headache

severe eye pain

Nausea

vomiting

Blurry vision

halos or rings of colors around the lights

eye redness

Symptoms of Normal Tension Glaucoma

In this type of glaucoma, the optic nerve may be tender or have less blood flow than normal; it can be caused by the accumulation of fatty deposits in the arteries or other diseases that affect circulation. Their signs are the following:

Absence of symptoms in the initial stages

progressively blurred vision

In later stages, loss of side vision

Symptoms of glaucoma in children

A child can be born with glaucoma or develop it in the first few years of life, resulting in drainage obstruction, injury, or underlying disease that can cause damage to the optic nerve of the eye. Their main symptoms are:

Dull or cloudy vision in the eye (appears in babies)

Increased blinking (appears in babies)

Tears without crying (appears in babies)

Blurry vision

Progressively worsening nearsightedness

Headache

Symptoms of pigmentary glaucoma

In this type of glaucoma, or silent blindness, granule deposits in the eye cause increased pressure. It is usually hereditary, since genes related to high eye pressure and optic nerve damage have been identified in some people. Its main signs are: