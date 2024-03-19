Dhe so-called “World Friendly Games”, a competition to the Summer Olympics in Paris scheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for September and enhanced with prize money, have provoked a sharp reaction from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). All governments and stakeholders in the Olympic movement are called upon to refuse to take part in the event, says the “IOC statement against the politicization of sport,” which was sent on the sidelines of the IOC executive meeting on Tuesday in Lausanne.

The Russian government has launched a “very intensive diplomatic offensive” and has reached out to governments around the world to promote the event planned in Moscow and Yekaterinburg. According to Russian media reports, prize money totaling $50 million will be distributed at the World Friendly Games.

“To make the purely political motivation even more obvious, they deliberately bypass the sports organizations in their target countries,” the IOC statement said. This is a “blatant violation” of the Olympic Charter and a violation of various UN resolutions. IOC President Thomas Bach also said in an interview with the French daily “Le Monde” published on Tuesday that the aggressiveness of the Russian government “against the IOC, against the Games, against me” was increasing day by day.

Russians in Paris?

The Russian government also shows “total disrespect” for anti-doping standards and the integrity of competitions. This is the same government that was “involved” in the systematic doping program at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games and “later” manipulated anti-doping data. The IOC also quoted the World Anti-Doping Agency: The Russian Anti-Doping Agency continues to violate the World Anti-Doping Code and “general trust in the anti-doping system in Russia remains low.”

Russia's national Olympic committee was suspended last year following the IOC's annexation of sports organizations in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia. In Paris, Russian athletes are supposed to compete as so-called “individual neutral athletes” under certain conditions.